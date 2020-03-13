Potter Park Zoo is temporarily closed to the public

Potter Park Zoo is temporarily closing to the public as of Saturday, March 14, 2020 and plans to reopen Monday, April 6, 2020.

The announcement comes in following the lead of state and county officials’ precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The action is being taken in order to look out for the health and safety of zoo guests, team and animals.

For the safety of the guests and zoo team, the following events and programs have been canceled:

· All outreach programs, including “Zoo in Your Neighborhood” programs scheduled through April 6, 2020

· Operation of the volunteer program, including education volunteers, until further notice

· The fundraising event hosted by the SciFiles scheduled for March 14, 2020

· The FALCONERS event scheduled for March 21, 2020

· FrogWatch training sessions scheduled for March 21 and 22, 2020

By closing, the zoo will enable staff to focus on providing quality care for the animals and maintenance to the zoo.

Potter Park Zoo has also taken the following precautionary steps:

· Additional hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the zoo

· Proper hand washing technique graphics posted in all restrooms

· Advised staff to stay home when not feeling well

· Increased cleaning of all touch points throughout the zoo, including employee work stations, bathrooms and other high traffic areas

As always, the welfare of visitors, staff, and animals remains our top priority. Potter Park Zoo will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates as they become available. Stay up to date by following our social media platforms and check the Potter Park Zoo Blog at www.potterparkzoo.org.​