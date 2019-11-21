Potter Park Zoo Lights are back for their 25th Annual Wonderland of Lights

Tis’ the season!

If you’re looking for something festive to do now through the holiday season, Potter Park Zoo will be putting on its 25th Annual display of Wonderland of Lights.

The exhibition includes thousands of lights, cookie decorating, crafts and animal encounters.

You’ll even be able to visit Santa’ Workshop where you can meet and greet Santa as well as mail a letter to him.

Admission to the Wonderland of Lights is $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-12 and free for children under 3 years old.

The Wonderland of Lights is open Thursday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 22 through Dec. 29.

The Wonderland of Lights will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 for Thanksgiving and the regular schedule will continue Nov. 29.

Potter Park Zoo is located at 1301 S. Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing.