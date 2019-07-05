Potter Park Zoo moose recovers after new cancer treatment

A Potter Park Zoo veterinary technician listens and takes vitals on Meeko the Alaskan Moose as the team prepares for him to receive a new, innovative and effective chemotherapy treatment for his cancer.

Zookeeper Amy (left) helps hold Meeko the Alaskan moose’s head steady after anesthesia. Every day the Potter Park Zoo zookeepers give Meeko the best care possible. They are vital in observing and reporting Meeko’s changes in health to the veterinarian.

Zookeeper Amy (right) helps hold Meeko the Alaskan moose’s head steady after anesthesia. Every day the Potter Park Zoo zookeepers spend time give Meeko the best care possible.

Potter Park Zoo veterinary technicians take blood samples from Meeko the Alaskan Moose as the team prepares for him to receive a new, innovative and effective chemotherapy treatment for his cancer. A mass was discovered on the back of his leg last month and was found to be cancerous.

Dr. Ronan Eustace (center) examines the area where Meeko’s cancerous mass was removed. Meeko was put under anesthesia to receive a new innovative cancer treatment called electrochemotherapy.

Dr. Ronan Eustace (center) talks to Ashleigh, a hoofstock zookeeper at Potter Park Zoo. The zookeeper staff at Potter Park Zoo are essential in not only providing excellent care, but monitoring and reporting changes in Meeko’s health.

Dr. Ronan Eustace examines the area where Meeko’s cancerous mass was removed. Meeko was put under anesthesia to receive a new innovative cancer treatment called electrochemotherapy.

Zookeeper Amy (center) supports Meeko’s head steady after anesthesia. The zookeepers develop special bonds with the animals while giving them the best care possible. They also play a very important role in monitoring their changes in behavior and health.

Veterinary staff from Michigan State UniversityÕs College of Veterinary Medicine and Potter Park Zoo prepare to intubate Meeko the moose in preparation for electrochemotherapy treatment.

Veterinary staff from Michigan State UniversityÕs College of Veterinary Medicine clean the site where Meeko’s mass was removed in preparation for the electrochemotherapy treatment.

A new, innovative, and effective electrochemotherapy treatment is given to Meeko the moose. The electrochemotherapy unit gives electric pulses, which causes the pores of the cancer cells to open and allows for higher doses of chemotherapy to be absorbed into the cancer cells. So far, Meeko is doing well and staff are cautiously hopeful he will continue to fight this cancer.

Meeko the Moose is recovering after a new, innovative cancer treatment by veterinarians.

The moose, a Potter Park Zoo favorite, was diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma, a cancer that developed on the back of one of his legs.

Dr. Ronan Eustace, Potter Park Zoo’s Director of Animal Health, contacted veterinary specialists’ large animal surgeon, Dr. Ann Rashmir, and veterinary oncologist, Dr. Paulo Vilar Saavedra, both from Michigan State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine (MSU-CVM) to inquire about electrochemotherapy.

“Initially the electrochemotherapy machine at MSU-CVM was undergoing repair; so, Dr. Rashmir worked with staff at RXVET BIOTECH to personally drive a loaner machine to Potter Park Zoo. The Zoo is really indebted to Dr. Rashmir and RXVET BIOTECH for going above and beyond to help Meeko,” says Dr. Eustace.

According to a statement from Potter Park Zoo, the electrochemotherapy treatment involves the use of small doses of intralesional chemotherapy followed by electric pulses applied to the tumor. In contrast to traditional chemotherapy, where doses of chemotherapy drugs are administered systemically and can have effects on non-cancer tissues, electrochemotherapy works by directly injecting chemotherapy drugs into the tumor. Then the electrochemotherapy unit gives electric pulses, which causes the pores of the cancer cells to open and allows for higher doses of chemotherapy to be absorbed into the cancer cells resulting in a more efficient response to therapy.

So far, Meeko is doing well and staff are hopeful he has beaten this cancer. However, very little information is known about how soft tissue sarcomas behave in moose. After the procedure, he developed a local infection in the area that resolved after multiple antibacterial treatments. Meeko appears to be almost fully recovered and zoo staff expects he will be on exhibit in the next few weeks.

