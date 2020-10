LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Potter Park Zoo is continuing its accessible initiative by including braille maps for those who are visually impaired or blind.

It’s the state’s first AZA-accredited zoo or aquarium to provide these resources for guests.

It was made possible by a grant from the Fitch Raymond Savage Memorial Fund of the Greater Lansing Foundation.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Zookeepers will sanitize the map throughout the day.