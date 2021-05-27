Potter Park Zoo offers free family trip under certain circumstances

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Potter Park Zoo in Lansing is offering a free family trip to the zoo if at least one family member is vaccinated.

The Ingham County Health Department is hosting the event on Saturday, May 29th from 9 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The event is available for people of all ages and it’s called, “Vax Your Pack.”

They will offer vaccines for anyone 12 and up, and say walk-in events are welcome with no appointment needed.

The Ingham County Health Department says the vaccine has no cost regardless if people have insurance or not.

For more information visit the event on Facebook.