Potter Park Zoo Park closed due to flooding over entrance drives

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) —

Photo: Potter Park Zoo



Photos from Potter Park Zoo

The Potter Park Zoo park will be closed to the public Wednesday, May 20, 2020 due to flooding over both entrance drives.

The closure will continue until the water recedes and the entrance and exit drives are clear.

Essential zoo staff are able to enter the zoo and care for the animals through an emergency entrance and report that all animals are safe and doing well.

Potter Park Zoo has been closed to the public since March 14, 2020 due to the COVID-19 health emergency and will remain closed.

The park outside of the zoo gates has been open through this time, as all Ingham County parks and trails have remained open.

Follow the Potter Park Zoo social media pages and website for updated information.