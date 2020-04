Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Potter Park Zoo family said goodbye to Loko the Mandrill Monday.

Loko was a 27.5 year old male mandrill who lived well beyond the median life expectancy of 20 years for his species. ​

He had been undergoing treatment for the last two years for progressive spinal osteoarthritis, a common chronic age-related issue. His condition progressed to a state where his quality of life had diminished and the zoo staff made the incredibly difficult decision to humanely euthanize.