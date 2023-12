LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Potter Park Zoo in Lansing is home to another tiger. This one is named Vikenti. It is a 14-year-old Amur tiger.

Amur tigers are also known as Siberian tigers, and come from the far east of Russia. Vikenti will feel right at home during the cold temperatures of a Michigan winter.



Potter Park’s previous Amur tiger – Timmy – was transferred to another qualified zoo as part of the effort to help save this endangered species, according to the zoo.