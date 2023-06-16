The new baby lemur that was born at Potter Park Zoo on Thursday. (Photo/Potter Park Zoo).

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Potter Park Zoo announced the arrival of a health ring-tailed lemur pup on Friday.

The baby lemur was born Thursday, marking the second successful birth of this species in the past year.

Ring-tailed lemurs are native to Madagascar, an island off the southeastern coast of Africa. These lemurs are famous for their 13 alternating black and white rings that go up and down their tails.

Baby lemurs first clinging to their mother’s bellies before riding jockey-style on their backs. They gain independence over the course of a month, but will nurse and seek comfort from their mothers until they are about 5 or 6 months of age.

“The birth of an endangered species at the zoo is always an incredibly rewarding experience, and we are overjoyed by the arrival of this healthy baby,” said Annie Marcum, carnivore and primate area lead keeper for Potter Park Zoo. “Our team has been working closely with the entire troop to ensure their well-being and provide the best possible care.”

Visitors to Potter Park Zoo can check out the lemur family in the Feline and Primate House.

You can keep up with Potter Park Zoo by following its Facebook page.