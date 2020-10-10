Potter Park zoo will celebrate Halloween differently with contactless activities

Halloween is 21 days away and this year potter park zoo is celebrating the holiday in a whole new way to try and keep people safe.

In the past the zoo has offered boo at the zoo tickets, but this year– Halloween festivities will look a bit different.

Now you can still dress up with your family, but there will only be contactless activities.

All candy stations have been combined into one treat bag, which will be handed out as guests exit the zoo and guests will have to follow social distance guidelines and wear a face mask.

If you want to learn more about this event, click on this link