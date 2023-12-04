POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) –Community members are piling into Potterville Public Schools Media Center Monday evening to share their thoughts on the school district’s bathroom policies.

If you’re in the Potterville area and have been on Facebook recently, you’ve most likely come across posts regarding concerns of a transgender student’s using a specific bathroom in the school.

Those who are against the student’s use of that bathroom are saying that school officials should keep in mind other students’ wishes, and that they should only allow people in specific bathrooms that align with their birth-assigned gender.

Other people say that the transgender community should feel comfortable using whichever bathroom they prefer.

6 News spoke with the district’s superintendent, who was not able to go on camera. He said they’re expecting a larger turnout Monday evening. He also said there’s no word whether the district will take any action. 6 News has been told that the board might look into the district’s discrimination policy, however.

6 News will continue bringing you the latest details on this developing story.