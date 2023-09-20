POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – The Potterville community is pulling together to raise funds to help the area recover from the heavy storms in August.

Potterville, in rural Eaton County, was battered with 80 mph winds in August as devastating storms rolled through the region — spawning a tornado in rural Ingham County.

Residents suffered downed power lines, building damage and downed throughout the city.

While the neighbors came together to help clean up in the aftermath, two groups have partnered to help raise funds to continue the recovery efforts.

“Our town slogan is the city of helping hands,” says Katherine Bussard, founder of Potterville Straight Up, the agency coordinating the fundraising. “In times of crisis, in times of hardships, in times of emergency, people really do come together and help each other.”

Sutter Heart to Home and Poppin’ Parties joined forces to host the Stronger than the Storm Fundraiser supporting Potterville Straight Up and its year-round efforts.

“Basically they said hey we can make some items and have a fraction of this money go to charity,” Bussard said of the two groups. “And also while we’re celebrating who we are and the things that make us strong and the love of community, we can also do some good in a tangible way and give back to the community.”

The fundraiser includes T-shirts, yard signs and stickers for sale. And donations are also welcome. Organizers said $5 from each purchase will support Potterville Straight Up’s charity missions.

“We do a couple different charities throughout the year we’re getting ready for them right now,” Bussard said. “There’s the Thanksgiving baskets where we take a sturdy laundry basket and fill it with a turkey and all the things the family would need to make their own Thanksgiving dinner.”

“The Hope Tree traditionally helps about 50 to 60 children in our community each year providing Christmas, toys and fun things providing winter coats, boots, hats, gloves, clothing if they need it and also food for their family,” Bussard continued.

Ultimately, Bussard said, the efforts are about neighbors.

“When it’s neighbor helping neighbor, we’re stronger together,” she said.

You can find more info about the fundraiser here.