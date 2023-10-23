LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Potterville man arrested Friday for allegedly cyberstalking and harassing several elected leaders, including Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, has been arraigned, Lansing Police Department said in an email Monday.

Michael Doherty was arraigned Saturday in 54-A District Court in Lansing. He was given a $125,000 bond with a 10% payment requirement, as well as a GPS tether, required psychological evaluation, and is required not to have contact with the victims listed in the complaint.

Doherty was charged Friday with 10 total felony counts of Aggravated Stalking and Using a computer to Commit a Crime, LPD said. “These charges stemmed primarily from a separate group he was contacting via text messages,” LPD said in a statement.

Doherty is currently at Ingham County Jail. His next scheduled court date is Nov. 2 at 9 a.m. with Judge Cynthia M. Ward.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, Deputy Mayor Shelby Frayer and Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Joyce Dragunchuk are among the victims of Doherty’s alleged crimes, Scott Bean, spokesperson for Mayor Andy Schor, confirmed Friday.

LPD said that if you have questions regarding your involvement in the investigation, you can email Detective Monika Ford at Monika.Ford@lansingmi.gov.

If you have questions relating to the charges against Doherty, you can contact the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office at 517-483-6108. If you are seeking additional protective efforts, you can contact Ingham County 30th Circuit Court about a potential Personal Protection Order.