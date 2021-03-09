Potterville Police: Attempted Child Abduction in mobile home park

POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – An attempted child abduction occurred in the Independence Commons mobile home community, reports the Potterville Police Department.

The witness says that a man attempted to abduct her child out of her stroller while they were walking.

The child’s mother stabbed the suspect several times before he ran West on Constitution Circle from Revolution Dr.

According to the Police, the suspect is described as a bald white male in his 40’s approximately, 5 feet 6 inches with a thin build. He was wearing black pants and a black shirt with a green Batman logo on it.

Police are looking for assistance in locating the suspect.

“If you or anyone you know has any information that might help us please call the Potterville Police Department at (517) 645-7802, send an email to rbarry@pottervillemi.org or send a message to [the Potterville Police Department] Facebook page,” reads the press release.