Potterville Police Department seeking help in identifying breaking-and-entering suspect

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – The Potterville Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a suspect in a breaking-and-entering incident that took place in Independence Commons.

The PPD is looking for a tall white man wearing an orange shirt and dark blue jeans who fled the scene on foot.

If you have cameras in the area, please review them from noon to 12:30 p.m., the PPD said in a Facebook post.

If you saw someone matching this description or find footage of him, you can contact Chief Barry at 517-667-0583 or send footage to rbarry@pottervillemi.org