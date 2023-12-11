LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Potterville Public Schools Board of Education member claims students have been getting in trouble for using the wrong pronouns for a transgender student.

It’s been a week since a contentious meeting where more than a dozen parents showed up to discuss the bathroom policy for transgender students.

Since then, school board member Loren Smalley, Jr. claims that parents have come to him with complaints that teachers are handing out detention slips for misgendering a transgender student.

It was a different scene on Monday night at the Potterville Public School Board of Education meeting. Fewer people–by dozens–were in attendance as compared to last week’s meeting where the community discussed the existing bathroom policy for transgender students.

One community member still concerned about the policy is Smalley Jr.

“I love everyone; I believe that our bathrooms could use updating and I believe our policies could use a lot of updating as well,” said Smalley.

The Board of Education member tells 6 News that he’s concerned about bullying and harassment around the question of trans rights. He said several students and families have expressed to him their concerns about speaking against the topic.

Smalley went on to claim that students are getting in trouble for misgendering a transgender student who identifies as a girl.

“And I said, ‘I don’t agree with teachers and administrators scolding or writing kids up or giving lunch detention for these kids who have known this kid, maybe since kindergarten, and calling him a boy, when he is a boy,'” said Smalley.

Smalley says he has not met with the trans student or their parents.

Board of Education President Stacy Ann Sipes says she is not aware of any type of punishment going on.

“I know that if anyone who has concerns is happy to email the district for that information. Obviously, that is not something that has come up to the Board of Education as a whole at this time.”

Superintendent Kevin Robydek went a step further and said he’s not aware of any disciplinary action regarding misgendering.

“We follow the handbook; we follow board policy,” Robydek said. “None of that aligns with board policy or our handbook so we wouldn’t do that.”

6 News reached out to Smalley again after hearing back from school leaders. Over the phone, he said he did not have more to add to the original interview, but that he will contact the families he has spoken to.