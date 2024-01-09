POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – Transgender students at Potterville Public Schools can continue to use the restroom for the gender they identify with after a tense Board of Education meeting Monday night.

The board also voted to spend more than $12,000 dollars to create new unisex bathrooms, but some parents are not satisfied.

The Potterville Board of Education meeting brought in several dozen people from across the district, from parents to area faith leaders.

On the table was a discussion to change the bathroom policy. Some parents have called for a policy that would require transgender students to use unisex private restrooms.

The issue packed another district meeting last month where more than 30 people expressed their views to the board. Board members opted to move any decisions into the first meeting of the new year.

That same passion was heard Monday from the Potterville community , including from the stepparent of a trans student.

“She has done nothing to anyone in this community but be kind, generous and polite,” said Kristi Tullis. “She’s not going to be in the locker rooms. She’s a scholar, not an athlete. She is a danger to no one.”

But some community members pressed for a new policy to be brought up by the board.

“It makes no sense to me as to why if you are uncomfortable using both bathrooms anyway, why you wouldn’t take that option,” said Brittany Archer of the unisex bathroom policy. “Oh I know, it’s the LGBTQ community try to make their point.”

For more than an hour, board of education members debated on whether to change policy as well as change all bathrooms into single stall units.

In a unanimous vote, $12,100 dollars were allocated to support the renovations of four bathrooms into unisex ones.

In a separate vote, the board decided to keep the current bathroom policy, which upset some parents like Archer.

“A lot of parents are fed up. They are $400 thousand dollars in the hole because people are pulling their students and mine are being pulled next,” she said.

LGBTQ activists called the renovations a “neutral ground” and are glad to see the policy stand despite the pressure.

“That would definitely entail some legalities for the school. And they don’t need to be in more financial crisis than they already are.” said Kallie Strouse, vice president of activist group, I’ll Be Your Rock.

Board officials said there are plans to look further into what would be needed to overhaul other bathrooms in the district to create unisex single stall restrooms.