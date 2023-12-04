POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – There were heated exchanges during the school board meeting at Potterville regarding the district’s bathroom policy.

Emotions echoed off of the walls in the packed media center at Potterville High School surrounding a transgender student using a bathroom that was opposite of their gender assigned at birth.

31 people signed up to say something during public comment which included thoughts both for and against the topic.

Community members came out to express opinions on access to bathrooms for transgender students in the district’s buildings. (WLNS)

“I’ve been seeing a lot of hate and a lot of just singling out the child,” Kallie Strouse said who supports the LGBTQ student using whichever bathroom they feel comfortable with. “It’s just been really sad and disheartening to see a group of adults attack a child.”

Meanwhile, others spoke at the meeting who were in opposition to the subject matter.

“We’re against it,” one man said who did not give his name beginning his comment. “God didn’t intend for there to be more than two — a man and a woman.”

Regardless of what people said, Board President Stacy Ann Sipes said she hopes members will set aside their personal beliefs and focus on the students before casting their vote.

“Is it in the best interest of this district? The ones that you heard spoke this evening?” Sipes asked her colleagues. “Those are the things that you need to think about.”

The meeting adjourned shortly before 9:30 p.m. after a lengthy discussion.

Sipes told 6 News that no action was taken regarding the policy on restroom use and added that a vote is now expected at the next meeting on Jan 8.