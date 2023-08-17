LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Power 96.5, Lansing’s Hip Hop and R&B station, has partnered with Communities In Schools to host its 13th annual backpack giveaway this Thursday.

Similar to last year, backpacks will be filled with essential school supplies in a drive-thru style giveaway. Supplies are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Volunteers handed out 1,200 backpacks at last year’s event.

The giveaway will take place Aug. 17 from 2-4 p.m. (or until supplies last) at the Don Johnson Field house parking lot (400 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Lansing, MI).

Participants are asked to enter through the Pennsylvania Ave. entrance. A child must be present with their parent or guardian in order to receive supplies.

For additional information, visit power965fm.com or contact Scott Loomis or John Bouwhuis at 517-393-1320.