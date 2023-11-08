Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A power outage in the downtown Lansing area has caused Lansing Community College officials to cancel classes in some buildings Wednesday.

“No classes will take place today in the Gannon Building, Arts & Sciences Building, or HHS Building,” LCC said in a social media post. “If you have a class scheduled for one of those buildings today, please see the section of your syllabus titled “College Emergency Day Information” for instructions.”

LCC added that all events at the Gannon Building on Wednesday are also canceled. “All classes, work, appointments and events scheduled for West Campus, LCC East, Livingston County Center, Washington Court Place, the TLC Building, AOF Building and online will continue as usual. Online student services will also continue as usual.”