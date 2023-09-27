LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials with Lansing Community College are canceling some classes today because of a power outage affecting downtown Lansing.

According to the school, the outage affects “most of LCC’s downtown campus” and no classes will take place today in the Gannon Building, Arts & Sciences Building, or HHS Building.

LCC goes on to say “If you have a class scheduled for one of those buildings today, please see the section of your syllabus titled “College Emergency Day Information” for instructions. All classes, work, appointments and events scheduled for West Campus, LCC East, Livingston County Center, Washington Court Place, the TLC Building, AOF Building and online will continue as usual. Online student services will also continue as usual.”

At this time it’s not known what caused this outage or when the Board of Water and Light hopes to have power restored.