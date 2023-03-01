HUDSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Consumers Energy hosted a free breakfast Wednesday morning for people affected by power outages.

The storm hit hard around Hudson Township near the border of Jackson County, and some have been without power for a week.

Consumers said this is part of an ongoing apology, thanking the community for its patience.

Greg Moore, a spokesperson for Consumers, said the company has received a lot of calls over the past few days.

“First and foremost, we apologize, and we express our appreciation for their patience with us. We know we have not met their expectations and we have not met our own expectations. So, we’re very sorry about that,” Moore said.

The event was hosted at Karen’s Uptown Café, where people were offered biscuits and gravy and pancakes and sausage. David Stone, Wheatland Township Supervisor, was one of the attendees.

“It was a little rough, we went about five days without any power. Generally, we have pretty good service with Consumers Energy, so we can’t complain too much about it — it’s just times like this make people angry,” Stone said.

Karen Willhite, the owner of Karen’s Uptown Café, said there are several people that come in every day because they don’t have power.

She also said there’s a livewire hanging in the restaurant’s parking lot.

“On Thursday when everybody had lost power, my waiters also lost power and couldn’t make it here. So my husband and I were here by ourselves taking care of all the customers, and we had a full house,” Willhite said.

Consumers said it has about 600 crews working around the clock to restore power.