DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Power outages continue in parts of southeast Michigan following Sunday’s storms.

According to DTE’s outage map, 68,662 customers do not have power as of early Monday afternoon. Most reported outages are in the Metro Detroit area.

Consumers Energy reports 175 outages, affecting a total of 6,173 customers.

To keep up with important weather updates, check out the StormTracker 6 Forecast.