Power outages leave almost 9,000 in the dark

Power outages have left almost 8,000 customers in the dark.

The biggest outages are in Ionia County, where the Consumers Energy outage map shows more than 4,900 customers out of power.

Most are in and around the city of Ionia, but a big chunk of land east of Ionia and north of Portland are in the dark, as well.

According to the map, the power went out at 4:18 a.m. Consumers hopes to have power turned back on by 10:30 a.m.

Almost 3,000 other customers are out of power across Jackson County. But an area just northwest of the city of Jackson is hardest hit. It looks to include parts of Blackman and Sandstone Townships.

Power in that area went out at 3:14 a.m. and should be back by 9:30 a.m.

Another 1,000 customers are out of power in Hillsdale County – many of them in areas just north and west of the city of Hillsdale. A chunk of viewers on the Hillsdale-Lenawee county border are in the dark, as well.

Consumers hopes to have the power back on to all areas by noon.