LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Consumers Energy, DTE and the Lansing Board of Water and Light on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. were reporting the following numbers of outages:

Consumers Energy–Total Outages 107,778

  • Washtenaw County: 53.5% of customers without power
  • Livingston County: 50.3% of customers without power
  • Eaton County: 47.8% of customers without power
  • Ionia County: 31.8% of customers without power
  • Jackson County: 27.5% of customers without power
  • Ingham County: 25.9% of customers without power
  • Clinton County: 12.7% of customers without power
  • Shiawassee County: 6% of customers without power

Detroit Edison–Total Outages 108,890

Board of Water & Light–Total Outages 573