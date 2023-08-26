LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Consumers Energy, DTE and the Lansing Board of Water and Light on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. were reporting the following numbers of outages:
Consumers Energy–Total Outages 107,778
- Washtenaw County: 53.5% of customers without power
- Livingston County: 50.3% of customers without power
- Eaton County: 47.8% of customers without power
- Ionia County: 31.8% of customers without power
- Jackson County: 27.5% of customers without power
- Ingham County: 25.9% of customers without power
- Clinton County: 12.7% of customers without power
- Shiawassee County: 6% of customers without power
Detroit Edison–Total Outages 108,890
Board of Water & Light–Total Outages 573