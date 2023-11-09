LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For the second day in a row a power outage on the campus of Lansing Community College is causing school officials to cancel some classes.

According to the school, “No classes, work or student services will take place today, Nov. 9, in the Gannon Building, Arts & Sciences Building, HHS Building or Administration Building.”

LCC is asking students affected by these calculations to “see the section of your syllabus titled ‘College Emergency Day Information’ for instructions.”

The school also wrote on social media, “All classes, clinicals, work, appointments and events scheduled for West Campus, LCC East, Livingston County Center, Aviation Maintenance, Washington Court Place, the TLC Building, AOF Building, online or any other location will continue as usual. Online student services will also continue as usual.”

According to the Board of Water and Light outage map, there is only one customer without power in the Lansing area. No cause has been given for the current outage.