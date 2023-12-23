LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — No one won an estimated $576 million jackpot in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, and now the stakes are up for Saturday’s 10:59 p.m. drawing.

The jackpot for Saturday night stands at $620 million.

FILE – A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

The largest Powerball winnings to date were in November 2022, with a $2.04 billion winner from one single ticket in California. In October this year, someone cashed in on $1.765 billion–also from one ticket in California.

As for Michigan–Cristy Davis of Waterford won a $70 million powerball jackpot in February of 2020.