LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — No one won the Big Bucks in Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot–so the stakes are up again, and the next big draw will be on Christmas.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at $638 million. The drawing will happen Monday night–also known as Christmas–at 10:59.

“Lottery retailers throughout the state are selling Powerball tickets until 9:45 p.m. Monday. Tickets also may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com,” said a spokesperson in a Michigan Lottery news release Sunday.

“Portrait of cool stylish elderly santa claus hipster millionaire have cash, want buy presents spend on winter season sales discount wear cap hat eyewear eyeglasses isolated over red background” (Image/Michigan Lottery)

To date, three Powerball jackpots have been won on Christmas: