LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — No one won the Big Bucks in Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot–so the stakes are up again, and the next big draw will be on Christmas.
The Powerball jackpot now stands at $638 million. The drawing will happen Monday night–also known as Christmas–at 10:59.
“Lottery retailers throughout the state are selling Powerball tickets until 9:45 p.m. Monday. Tickets also may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com,” said a spokesperson in a Michigan Lottery news release Sunday.
To date, three Powerball jackpots have been won on Christmas:
- December 25, 1996–$48.2 million–Idaho
- December 25, 2002–$314.9 million–West Virginia
- December 25, 2013–$71.5 million–Missouri