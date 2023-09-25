LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lottery players are hoping to get their hands on the $785 million jackpot available in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

The top prize’s lump-sum cash out option is $367 million. If somebody has the winning numbers Monday, it would be the second largest jackpot of the year and the fourth largest since Powerball began.

Michigan’s last lottery player to win a Powerball jackpot was Cristy Davis of Waterford, who won $70 million back in 2020.

Powerball drawings happen at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. For more information, you can visit powerball.com.