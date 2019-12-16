Powerball Prize winner has only 3 days left to claim $1M

The clock is ticking.

The winner of the $1 million Powerball prize has until Dec. 19 to claim the prize before it is given to the School Aid Fund.

The winning player matched five white balls drawn: 15-29-31-37-43 – in the Dec. 19, 2018 powerball.

The ticket was purchased at the Marathon gas station located at 27745 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.

Powerball plays can be purchased for $2 each at lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.