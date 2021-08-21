Prayer Vigil Draws Support for Afghans

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Dozens of people held a prayer vigil in front of the capitol building in solidarity with Michigan’s Afghan community and those still suffering overseas. With the help of several faith leaders and refugee groups, one man hopes to raise money for refugees resettling in Mid-Michigan.

“I’m getting emotional because I’ve never seen this much support from people that come together to support my people. That people exist still to support you and I am blessed to have all of these people,” said Yusuf Sultani, an American-afghan who was only 14-years-old when he left Afghanistan.

He arrived in the U.S. in 2016 to escape the war back home but he still has family there.

“I have my mom and three sisters in Afghanistan. They are trying to leave but there’s so many people at the airport,” Sultani said.

With the help of other community members, Sultani was able to put together the vigil to raise awareness and money for those trying to escape the country as the Taliban take over. Judy Harris with St. Vincent Catholic Charities was there supporting the event.

“We use that funds to serve afghans who are coming as well as other refugees who are desperately in need of help,” said Harris.

After a march from the First Presbyterian Church to the state capitol building, several faith prayers with refugees and shared their stories.

“We are so, so, so, grateful. The past few days, my whole family have been grieving this moment. I, myself, have been crying for the past few days,” said Zainab Akberzai, a woman who came to the event with her family.