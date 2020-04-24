Pre-testing shows asymptomatic employee and residents test positive for COVID-19 at the Lodges of Durand

Expanded rapid testing should be a major part of the national strategy to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the United States, a bipartisan group of legislators said today. (AP file photo)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lodges of Durand, an assisted living center, tested all of its members Wednesday, April 22 and found that one staff member and three residents tested positive. All were asymptomatic.

There have been no deaths at The Lodges of Durand from the COVID-19 crisis.

The staff member who tested positive is self-isolating at home. The three residents are being isolated in a specially prepared COVID-19 positive unit, which is separated from the other residents.



“While we are saddened by the discovery of those persons found positive of the virus, we are heartened by the fact that by pro-actively testing everyone, we caught the virus early enough so that we can treat those infected early on in their process, and saved many more from being infected,” stated Dean Solden, founder and co-owner of the Lodge.

“With growing testing capabilities in our community, we are able to help facilitate this type of pro-active testing with Memorial Healthcare for our long-term care facilities.” stated Health Director, Larry Johnson.

The Shiawassee County Health Department continues to work with healthcare partners, including longterm care facilities, during the current COVID-19 response.

The Lodges is working closely with the Shiawassee County Health Department and Memorial Hospital while also following the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Guidelines. Health Department staff will continue to monitor these individuals.

Staff members that have tested positive for COVID-19 will not be able to return to work until:

• At least three days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without

the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough,

shortness of breath); and,

• At least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared; and

• All symptoms have improved; and

• Been released by the Health Department from monitoring

RELATED COVERAGE:

Eight employees tested positive for COVID-19 at Durand Senior Care and Rehab on April 10 in Shiawassee County