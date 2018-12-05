Pregnant mom and child die as nine escape in house fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WHITE PIGEON, Mich. (WLNS) -- - Authorities say a pregnant woman and a 7-year-old child were located and confirmed dead in a house fire where 9 other people, mostly children, got out. One of the children was rescued through a window by one of the occupants that had exited the home, prior to the arrival of the firefighters. Seven of the survivors were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and evaluation. All but one of the occupants have been released from the hospital and are doing well while the other occupant is being held for evaluation with medical condition’s not pertaining to the fire.

The fire chief in White Pigeon says the fire Tuesday "hits close to home" in the small community, about 140 miles west of Detroit.

Michigan State Fire Investigators were called to the scene to assist with the cause and origin of the fire. Fire Investigators spoke with one of the occupants of the home who stated they had woken up and found the couch on fire. Another occupant in the home stated he had saw the flames coming from behind another couch in the same room. The occupant also stated they had been having electrical issues and he had run extension cords. Fire investigators stated they found nothing suspicious during their investigation.

No names were released, although the child was a first-grader in the White Pigeon school district. Associate Superintendent Carrie Erlandson offered the district's "deepest sympathies" to the family.

Counselors were on hand all day at the local school district assisting with children and staff members. We are told there will be counselor’s available as well tomorrow.

Fire Chief Troy Andrews says some firefighters have children in the schools. He says it's "very hard and emotional."

Command officers found occupant’s outside the home screaming there were still two occupants on the second floor. The first arriving engine crews made multiple attempts to make entry, but do to heavy fire conditions they were unable to.

After the fire condition’s permitted, firefighters were able to locate and confirm two victims, A 36-year-old pregnant female and a 7-year-old boy. They both were deceased.

Assisting on the scene were Tri-Township FD, Constantine FD, White Pigeon PD, St. Joseph County Sherriff’s Dept., Life Care Ambulance, St. Joseph County Victim Services, Red Cross, Michigan State Fire Investigation Unit and MDOT as well as several community members and local businesses.