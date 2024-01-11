LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is urging people across the upper Midwest to prepare for “heavy snow, high winds and blizzard-like conditions.”

Officials said very cold temperatures are likely to follow the storm, lasting into next week.

“Now is the time to make sure you have food, water, medications, and other critical supplies at home to last for several days, especially in case of potential power outages due to heavy snow and high winds,” said FEMA Region 5 Regional Administrator Tom Sivak in a news release Thursday.

FEMA recommends the following steps in preparation for the storm:

Keep in mind each member of your household’s specific needs when gathering supplies before the storm. Don’t forget the needs of pets. Have extra batteries for radios and flashlights, and make sure your phone and other electronic items are fully charged in case you lose power.

Limit your time outside. If you need to go out, wear layers of warm clothing. Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

Remember safe home heating practices. Keep anything that can burn at least three feet from all heat sources including fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators, portable heaters or candles. Always plug space heaters directly into an outlet, and make sure its cord isn't damaged or frayed. Never use an oven to heat your home.

Follow the instructions of state and local officials and listen to local radio or TV stations for updated emergency information. Sign up for your community's warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.



Snow will start falling Friday morning in-Michigan, continuing into the afternoon. By Friday evening there is a chance some rain will mix in with the snow, which would limit our snow totals from this system.

The best chance for rain appears in our southeastern counties, where temperatures will be slightly warmer. This rain will switch back to snow in the overnight hours, leading to a snowy day on Saturday. As colder air moves in through the weekend, lake-effect snow will begin to fall across the area, further increasing our snow totals.

Jackson County Deputy almost hit by spinning car on icy road. Jan. 9, 2024 (Jackson Co. Office of the Sheriff)

An arctic airmass will move in behind the system, dropping temperatures into the single digits by Sunday night. This will likely result in icy spots on the roads continuing well into next week.

Michigan organizations also have warnings about carbon monoxide poisoning as the use of fuel-based appliances increases.