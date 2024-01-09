LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This evening’s forecast includes a lot of rain, but, overnight and into Wednesday morning temperatures will drop below freezing, leading to ice and slick roads.

Temperatures tonight will fall to 30 degrees, with wind chill temperatures in the low 20s. Any precipitation on the roads will be able to re-freeze, so slick travel conditions are expected tomorrow morning. The area will dry out as we move throughout Wednesday, with cloudy conditions overhead and highs in the low 30s. There may be some light snow flurries as well.

Law enforcement is encouraging drivers to slow down, as the area already experienced a significant bump in crashes related to icy conditions on Tuesday. Among those in a collision were an Ingham County Sheriff Department Deputy and a cruiser.

An Ingham County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was damaged in a weather-related collision Tuesday. (COURTESY ICSD)

Ingham County officials remind drivers to completely clear off their vehicles. They explain that the snow flying off your vehicle can cause other drivers to react causing collisions. They add that you should also slow down and not use cruise control.

The department has also provided a helpful link on how to drive when there may be black ice on the roadway. The Michigan State Police took to Facebook to share video of how to recover from sliding while driving.

A Facebook tip from Michigan State Police on recovering from a slide while driving in icy conditions. (FACEBOOK COURTESY MSP/SCREENSHOT)

Later in the week, mid-Michigan will see a weak system move through on Thursday, producing snow showers with a potential accumulation of 1 to 2 inches throughout the area.

If you are curious about traffic conditions and where Michigan Department of Transportation snow plows are active, the department has this webpage set up.