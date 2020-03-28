Pres. Trump approves Whitmer’s request for major disaster declaration

FiLE – In this March 26, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — President Trump has approved Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration in Michigan.

The declaration means that Michigan is now eligible for participation in the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) programming to provide relief for Michiganders impacted by the COVID-19 virus and measures to slow the spread of the virus.

“This is a good start, and it will help us protect Michiganders and slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer.”I’m hopeful that the president will review my request for individual assistance programs that would provide meals to families who need them and rental assistance and temporary housing for families. I look forward to the federal government’s continued partnership as we work to fight this virus.”

Gov. Whitmer sent a letter to the president asking for a major disaster declaration on Thursday.

She asked for assistance in the following areas:

Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Disaster Crisis Counseling

Disaster Case Management

Individuals and Households Program

Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

Disaster Survivor Assistance

Disaster Legal Services

Voluntary Agency Coordination

The governor also requested critical public assistance programs like Debris Removal, Emergency Protective Measures, Roads and Bridges, Water Control Facilities, Buildings and Equipment, Utilities, and Parks, Recreation, and Other Facilities

Michigan currently ranks no.4 in the nation for most coronavirus cases, with 3,657. It has surpassed Washington, where the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in early February.