Pres. Trump continues to push controversial COVID-19 cure

Federal agencies determined the drug has no effect on treating coronavirus. This comes as congress is struggling to agree on a COVID-19 relief package that would extend unemployment benefits for millions of Americans.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin joined President Trump as he left for Texas and said there is still a lot of negotiating to do with lawmakers on a new coronavirus relief package.

“As of now we’re very far apart. Because of that, the president and I have discussed a short term extension to UI,” Mnuchin said.

Millions of Americans are set to lose extended unemployment benefits this week if Congress doesn’t act.

But Republicans have yet to reach a consensus amongst themselves, much less with Democrats.



“Two senior Republican Senators have said the Republican proposal would be lucky to get even half of Republicans to vote for it,” Sen. Chuck Schumer/(D-NY) Minority Leader said.

The President defended his administration’s decision to include nearly two-billion dollars for a new FBI building as part of the bill.

“We have that in the bill, it should stay,” Trump said.

President Trump also defended his decision to retweet a video promoting the drug, hydroxycholorquine. The DFA has warned people against taking it for COVID-19.

Twitter, Facebook and YouTube have all deleted the video for making false claims about COVID-19, including saying there’s a cure for the virus and that masks are unecessary.

The doctor in the video has spread other misinformation, like claiming DNA from aliens is used in medical treatments.

“I was very impressed by her. I know nothing about her, I’ve never seen her before, but certainly you can put her up and let her have a voice,” Pres. Trump said.

A new CBS news poll shows Pres. Trump’s COVID-19 response has not resonated with Americans.

64 percent of respondents said the U.S. efforts to handle the virus are going poorly.