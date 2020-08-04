Pres. Trump defends the administration’s response to COVID-19 crisis

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) –President Trump claims the COVID-19 virus is under control, even as the U.S. is averaging about 65,000 new COVID-19 cases and 1,000 deaths each day.

President Donald Trump is defending his administration’s battle against the novel coronavirus in a new interview with Axios on HBO.

“I think it’s under control,” Trump said.

The reporter responded, “how? A thousand Americans are dying everyday.”

Trump replied, “they’re dying. That’s true. It is what it is. But that doesn’t mean we’re not doing everything we can. It’s under control as much as you can control it.”

The President also criticized Dr. Deborah Birx for the first time after she warned the public the virus is extraordinarily widespread.

“I told Dr. Birx I think we’re doing very well,” Trump said.

The President is stepping up encouragement for wearing face masks.

In a new campaign email, he asked supporters to wear masks, saying “I think it’s something we should all try to do when we are not able to be socially distanced from others.”

Pres. Trump also said he is considering using executive action to suspend evictions and payroll taxes if he cannot reach a deal with Congress on a new coronavirus relief package.

“We’ll be talking about that,” Trump said. “But we’re having a very good discussion with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.”

Democratic leaders agree that they are starting to make progress.

“We are really getting an understanding of each side’s position,” Sen. Chuck Shumer (D) – Minority Leader said. “And we’re making progress on certain issues moving closer together. There are a lot of issues that are still outstanding, but I think there is a desire to get something done as soon as we can.”

But one of the major sticking points remaining is how much to provide in additional unemployment benefits.