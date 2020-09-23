Pres Trump says he will announce his Supreme Court pick on Saturday

Some political news now, we’ll find out in four days President Trump’s pick to fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Senate Republicans say they have the votes to move forward on a Supreme Court nominee.

After Utah’s Mitt Romney announced he will back a vote.

“If a nominee actually reaches the floor, then I will vote based on the qualifications of that nominee.”

The President met in-person with one of the front runners at the White House, Federal Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the President said.

He will announce the Supreme Court pick at the White House this Saturday after services for the late Justice are over.

