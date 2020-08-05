Pres. Trump sues state over vote by mail

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Since the late 1970s and early 1980s, the earnings of Black workers have fallen relative to the earnings of white workers in much of the United States, according to a new study from Michigan State University.

The relative losses have been larger in the Great Lakes region than in any other part of the U.S. and larger in Michigan than in any other state, said Charles Ballard, author of the study and professor of economics at MSU.