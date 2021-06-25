Preschool enrollment event at Hawk Island today: POSTPONED

*AS OF 7:07AM, PER CACS, THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED DUE TO WEATHER *

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich (WLNS) The Capital Area Community Services plan to team up with the Ingham Intermediate School District for a “Summer Fun Event” at Hawk Island Park in Lansing. The event is for kids from 0 to 4 and will be held from 1 to 6 pm.

The goal is to get more kids enrolled in preschool, and multiple organizations are taking part. Officials say the number of children being enrolled dropped during the pandemic, and they’re trying to get it back up.

“Right now, with COVID happening, a lot of people are just hesitant to enroll their kids in pre-school, and we have great options from ages 0 to 5, and some are tuition-free,” said Sarah Clinkscales at CACS.

While all kids are welcome, most of the resources at today’s event will be focused on Ingham County parents and kids. However, there will be free books, snacks, and activities for everyone.

Officials say that preschool and headstart programs have been proven to be beneficial for children, creating a solid foundation. They’re hoping parents take advantage of these free and low-cost programs being offered.





