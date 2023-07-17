LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Many people are unaware of the history behind cemeteries and all the ways people would utilize them, including holding picnics.

Some cemeteries fall under the control of town parks and recreation departments. The reason why dates back to at least 1874.

“It was traditional for people to come out on a Sunday, load up the kids in a horse and buggy, come down to the cemetery, have a picnic and take care of the loved ones’ graves,” Loretta Stanaway, president of Friends of Lansing Historic Cemeteries told 6 News.

Friends of Lansing Historic Cemeteries put on an event over the weekend with the goal of sharing the history of these picnics. “The area we’re in, the Fratcher Memorial Garden, was created in what was then the basin,” Stanaway said. “(It) is where they would tie their horses and there was a water trough for the horses.”

“It’s nice to be part of a group for something you enjoy doing,” Jenni Rankin, a member of Friends of Lansing’s Historic Cemeteries said. “And this cemetery, especially Mount Hope, there are so many famous people in it and just so much history to share with everybody … I think it helps to take away the stigma of — oh cemeteries are creepy. You want to be respectful but it was a place at the time people used to come with their families and have picnics.”

“There are little things for everyone like I’ve seen so much wildlife around here,” Matt Bush told 6 News. “There’s a whole little family of deer that lives that way.”

Bush said he is a frequent cemetery visitor. “There’s a statue over that way that I think about a lot of a girl praying and she’s looking up at the sky. Just knowing that even when it’s 120 degrees out she’s still out there. When it’s 30 degrees below zero and there’s wind and snow all over, she’s still out there. Just weird to think how much her unseeing eyes have seen.”

The weekend event is the third annual picnic in the cemetery. Lansing has three public cemeteries – including Mount Hope.

Friends of Lansing Historic Cemeteries said it has more events planned for the future.