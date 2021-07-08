President Biden appoints Governor Whitmer to Council of Governors

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address the state, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Lansing, Mich. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- President Joe Biden has appointed Governor Gretchen Whitmer to the Council of Governors, a bipartisan group of governors that examines homeland defense issues, coordinates the National Guard, disaster response, and other safety/security issues.

Whitmer will serve a two-year term on the council.

“I am honored that President Biden appointed me to the Council of Governors,” said Governor Whitmer. “Since I took office in 2018, I have guided Michigan through multiple disaster response efforts, including extreme polar weather and energy shortages, a 500-year flood, and the COVID-19 pandemic. I welcome the opportunity to work across the aisle to put our nation’s security first and make a difference in the lives of Americans.”

The Council was established by Executive Order 13528, issued on January 11, 2010.

The Council consists of 10 governors appointed by the President (five from each party) with two governors serving as co-chairs.

The Executive Order also specifically names a number of federal participants in the Council, such as the Secretaries of Defense and Homeland Security, the President’s Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor, the Commander of U.S. Northern Command and the Chief of the National Guard Bureau.