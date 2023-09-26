LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to stand alongside United Auto Workers picketers Tuesday on the 12th day of their strike against the Big Three automakers.

Biden’s visit comes one day before presidential candidate Donald Trump comes to Michigan. Trump’s visit will be much different because UAW union leaders said he was not welcome on any of their picket lines.

Most likely, President Biden will spend time at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, although his exact plans have not yet been released.