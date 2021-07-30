President Biden, lawmakers, release statements on passing of former Michigan senator Carl Levin

FILE – In this June 4, 2013, file photo, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich. asks a question of a witness during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on legislation regarding sexual assaults in the military. Former Sen. Carl Levin, a powerful voice for the military during his career as Michigan’s longest-serving U.S. senator, has died. The Democrat was 87. Levin’s family says Levin died Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – President Joe Biden released a statement on Friday alongside other Michigan-based lawmakers responding to the death of Michigan’s longest-serving senator and the country’s fourth longest-serving incumbent senator Carl Levin.

Their statements can be read below:

For thirty years, Carl Levin and I served together in the United States Senate. He was one of the most honorable and decent people I have ever known. Brilliant, humble, and principled, Carl earned the trust of his constituents and colleagues by doing the work. He studied the issues in detail. He forged consensus across the aisle. He built coalitions across his beloved Michigan. With his head tilted down, his eyes peering over his glasses – Carl always looked people straight into their own eyes, listened with an open mind, and responded the way he saw it with respect. Over the course of his thirty-six years in the Senate, the longest serving Senator in Michigan history, he showed how democracy – and our institutions – can deliver and work for the people. As chairman and ranking member of the Armed Services Committee during my time leading the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I saw how he built consensus to protect our national security, uphold our values, and honor the service of every patriot in uniform. He led on critical issues ranging from the nonproliferation of nuclear weapons, ending the use of torture, and recognizing the dignity of every American and allowing them to serve regardless of who they are and who they love. A son of Detroit who never forgot where he came from, Carl always stood up for the American worker and the iconic American auto industry. In the midst of the Great Recession in 2009, with Detroit on its back and the industry on the brink, we worked together to do everything we could to get them back up. And they did because of Carl. On education, gun safety, on holding corporate America accountable for abuse and greed, and so much more – Carl always looked out for the people. Each time I traveled to Michigan with Carl over the years was special. We would talk about how we both got first involved in public life because of issues of civil rights and first got started in elected office – he on the Detroit City Council and I on the New Castle County Council. We would talk about the beauty of the Great Lakes and the Detroit RiverWalk. Most of all, we would talk about family. Jill and I send our love to his beloved Barbara, their children, and grandchildren. Despite the full life he lived, we know the void his loss leaves. We know despite his courageous fight against cancer, it still leaves behind a heavy toll. We’re also thinking of our dear friends, his brother and former Congressman Sandy Levin, and his nephew Congressman Andy Levin, who share Carl’s commitment to service and country. Carl Levin embodied the character of the people of Michigan he served throughout his remarkable career. Above all, he embodied the best of who we are as Americans. May God bless a great American, a dear friend, and a good man. – President Joe Biden

“Senator Carl Levin was a champion for Michigan. His 36 year tenure in the United States Senate, the longest in state history, was marked by a tireless commitment to our auto industry, Great Lakes, and men and women in uniform. Carl paved the way for a safer planet, helped pass several nuclear weapons and missile treaties, and spoke out courageously against entering the war in Iraq. He made Michigan a safer and better place for our families, securing funds to create the Detroit Riverwalk and writing the bill that established Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park. Carl would often wear his glasses on the tip of his nose, but he saw the best in us. He saw what we were capable of when we came to the table as Michiganders, as Americans, to get things done. Carl devoted his life to public service, and it us up to us to follow his example. My thoughts are with his family, many of whom are lifelong public servants, including his brother, former Congressman Sander Levin and his nephew, Congressman Andy Levin. Carl, we miss you.” -Governor Gretchen Whitmer

“Senator Carl Levin was a champion for truth and justice and a tireless advocate for the people of Michigan. He always believed that our government could be a force for good, and he spent his career showing all of us how it’s done. Senator Levin was also my friend, and it was truly an honor to represent Michigan alongside him for 14 of the 36 years that he served in the Senate. Michigan was so fortunate to have him fighting for us. My heart goes out to his beloved Barbara, his brother and best friend Sandy, his nephew Andy, his wonderful daughters and all of his family.” -Senator Debbie Stabenow

“Senator Levin was one of the finest leaders to have ever served the State of Michigan and our country. “When I first began serving in Congress, I would often seek Senator Levin’s advice. His guidance was especially important to me as I succeeded him in the United States Senate. He was not only a mentor – he was a personal friend, who I looked up to as an extraordinary public servant. Senator Levin would always extend his hand to get things done for the betterment of our country – and today’s Congress would do well to follow his example of commonsense problem-solving. “As Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Senator Levin focused on ensuring our military was equipped to address growing threats. As Chair of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, he held those in positions of authority accountable – especially those responsible for the Wall Street collapse and the ensuing economic recession. “And – at his core – Senator Levin was a Michigan man, through and through. From his days on the Detroit City Council to the halls of the United States Senate, Senator Levin always had the well-being of Michiganders on his mind. He was a leader of unmatched character, principled leadership and integrity who will be remembered for his devotion to his family, our state and our country — and whose incredible impact was equaled by his humility. “Colleen and I extend our deepest condolences to his loving wife Barbara, his daughters Kate, Laura, and Erica, his brother Sandy and to the entire Levin family.” -Senator Gary Peters

“For over fifty years, I have known Carl Levin as a friend, a colleague and a leader of the important issues of our times. He was much more than Michigan’s longest serving United States Senator. For all those five decades, he has been totally devoted to the public interest and public good. From fighting to protect Detroit’s neighborhoods, to being a champion for a strong and thoughtful national defense, Carl Levin has been a role model for those who seek to serve the public. His work in Michigan on civil rights, his advocacy in Washington for peace in the world and jobs here at home was tireless. There is hardly an issue we face that Carl Levin hasn’t tried to master and solve. Everyone always says they want to see our representatives work across the aisle. As a US Senator, Carl Levin did that, he didn’t just talk about it. Carl Levin was a great man for sure. But he was also a good man. Carl Levin’s life brings honor to the title ‘US Senator’. Everyone who served with him, knows that. That’s why he was often called “the conscience of the senate.” To Carl’s loving wife, Barbara and their children, and his distinguished brother, Congressman Sander Levin, from whom he learned so much, we in Michigan salute the family that gave us so much for over a half century.” -Former Michigan Governor Jim Blanchard

“The world lost a giant today, and I lost a personal hero. Senator Levin’s decades-long dedication to representing the people of Michigan set a bar few elected officials will ever meet. His no-nonsense, brutally honest approach to politics is what gained him respect across the aisle. I greatly admired his unwavering commitment to doing what was right – even if it wasn’t easy – and his passionate approach to understanding every single issue he voted on. We all could learn a great deal from his service. My thoughts are with his loved ones. There will never be another Carl Levin.” -Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

It is with true sadness that I note the passing of Senator Carl Levin, one of the true giants of Michigan politics and beyond. My heart goes out to my colleague Andy and the entire Levin family for their loss. He led an amazing life, and set the gold standard for hard-working, decent Midwestern leadership. Carl Levin has been an important political figure for my entire life. When I was 11 and on my first trip to DC, I got to meet him in his office. Years later, as a young CIA officer, I had the opportunity to brief him. Later, he chaired my confirmation hearing for my job at the Pentagon. And later still, he was one of the first people I sought advice from when I thought about running for office. His love of both Michigan and national security was a rare combination and I often sought his advice. I would find him, nearly buried among stacks of papers and with his glasses on the end of his nose, and he would provide his wise counsel without pretention.The juxtaposition of Carl Levin and many of the elected leaders in Washington today could not be more stark, and it makes his passing even more mournful. He was whip-smart, thoughtful, decent and, despite his long career, deeply humble. He understood that being a representative meant fighting on behalf of the little guy. And he did that with great determination and without fanfare.May his memory be a blessing. And may we all seek to live up to his example. -Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin

Last night, the Levin Family announced that former U.S. Senator Carl Levin passed away at the age of 87. Levin represented Michigan in the U.S. Senate from 1979 until 2015 and is the longest serving senator in the history of the state. Congressman John Moolenaar made the following statement on the passing of Senator Levin: “Senator Levin served the people of Michigan for many years and he devoted his life to service. He was held in high-regard by Republicans and Democrats, and he will be long-remembered for many achievements, including his strong oversight of the federal government. My prayers today are with my colleague Andy Levin and the entire Levin family as they mourn their loss and celebrate Senator Levin’s legacy of accomplishments.” -Congressman John Moolenaar

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Michigan’s longstanding senior statesman, Carl Levin, and my sincerest condolences go out to his family and loved ones. “Sen. Levin’s work on behalf of the people of Michigan and his tireless efforts to position the state as a place of opportunity and discovery were second to none. That dedication was highlighted when Sen. Levin led the delegation championing the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams from the very first days when it was merely a concept to bringing the FRIB home to MSU in 2008 and breaking ground in 2014. “It is his dedication to our great state and his commitment to MSU that earned Sen. Levin an honorary degree in the fall of 2004. His legacy will live on through the people and places he has touched, and he will forever be a Spartan in our hearts.” – MSU President Samuel L. Stanley

“Senator Carl Levin was one of the most iconic and significant figures in Michigan political history, and in the history of the U.S. Senate. Many will remember his pivotal role on the Senate Armed Services Committee and his direct and unwavering approach to issues of grave importance to this state and the nation. He also played a role in the history of the Michigan Civil Rights Commission. In the 1960s, early in his career and before winning his first elective office, Senator Levin served as the Commission’s general counsel. His years with the Commission gave him an opportunity to engage in the important civil rights issues of the day and to fine tune his sense of justice and fairness – concepts that remained part of his character and his approach to political life throughout his career. The Commission mourns the loss of Senator Levin and we extend our deepest condolences to his family.” -Michigan Civil Rights Commission

“Senator Levin served his state with distinction for decades. Working men and women throughout Michigan continue to benefit today from the results Senator Levin delivered from Washington with his trademark humility, wit, and integrity. Despite rising to the highest levels of office, Senator Levin never forgot where he came from, or the people he served so well. On behalf of the working families of the MRCC, I extend our sincere condolences to the Levin family in their time of mourning.” – Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters Executive Secretary-Treasurer Tom Lutz