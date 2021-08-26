President Biden signs PAWS Act into law

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS) – A new federal program, with a Michigan connection, will officially get going in 6 months that’ll help veterans with PTSD receive service dogs. It’s called the PAWS Act, which stands for “Puppies Assisting Wounded Service Members.”

The legislation was passed with unanimous bipartisan support and was signed into law by President Biden. The bill states veterans will train dogs to work as service animals for other veterans who are disabled.

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin was a driving force behind the legislation. In a statement, she says, “The PAWS act is going to make a real difference for veterans across the country, and the program will improve veteran’s mental health and wellbeing.”