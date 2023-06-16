LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — President Joe Biden is neck and neck with Donald Trump in the state of Michigan.

A new poll asked 600 Michiganders who they would vote for today in a rematch of Biden and Trump. The two tied at 44%, with the rest being either undecided or refusing to say.

Those surveyed had a dim view of the president. When asked about how they would rate the job Biden is doing, 69% of respondents gave a total negative response, while only 29% gave a total positive response.

Overall, 39% of respondents said they have a favorable view of Biden, while 52% do not. But Trump’s numbers were even worse: 34% of respondents said they view Trump favorably, while 57% said they do not.

When asked who they would vote for between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Biden, DeSantis narrowly beat Biden 45% to 44%.

And for DeSantis, 32% of respondents rated him favorably, 39% rated him unfavorably, and 15% did not know who he is.

The poll, conducted by EPIC-MRA, asked Michiganders several questions about statewide and national politics.

The survey of 600 people was taken between June 8th and June 14th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.