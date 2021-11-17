President Biden to be in Detroit today to visit GM’s new electric vehicle plant

DETROIT, Mich (WLNS) — President Joe Biden is hitting the road and heading to Michigan today after signing his administration’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law.



White House officials say he’ll be discussing its huge financial impact on Michigan as he attends the grand opening for General Motors’ new $2.2 billion Electric Vehicle Assembly plant, Factory Zero in Detroit.

President Biden is expected to land later this afternoon and officials with GM say they’re excited to welcome him and discuss its all-electric future that will transform GM and the automotive industry overall.



This $1.2 trillion dollar bill passed into law will be giving Michigan a few things over the next few years in different areas:

$7.3 billion to fix roads.

$563 million to fix bridges.

$1 billion to improve public transportation around the state.

$1.3 billion to improve public water infrastructure.

$100 million to expand high-speed internet.

$110 million for the expansion of electric vehicle charging.

This bipartisan bill passed into law will be providing the largest funding for climate change across the nation that’s ever taken place and will secure work for some industries for the next five years.



The President is expected to focus specifically on the expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure here in Michigan and the state’s supply chains along with union jobs.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave her support of the president’s bill earlier in November in a press release saying, “The bipartisan infrastructure plan is a win-win for Michigan because it will create countless good-paying, blue-collar jobs while helping us fix even more roads and bridges across the state.”

As the president arrives and this story continues to develop, 6 news will keep you updated.