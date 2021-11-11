President Biden to visit Michigan on Wednesday

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – President Joe Biden will be visiting General Motor’s Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit on Wednesday.
The President will be discussing the new infrastructure bill – specifically the expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, supply chains and union jobs.
Biden touted the reduction in carbon emissions with electric vehicles in a White House press release.
Biden last visited the Mitten State on Oct. 5, where he promoted the Build Back Better plan with Michigan Democrats such as Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.