President Biden to visit Michigan on Wednesday

President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the State Dinning Room of the White House, on Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. When he was in the White House, Donald Trump referred to Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” But for Biden, the city is the first stop on what will likely be a national tour to showcase the value of his agenda. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – President Joe Biden will be visiting General Motor’s Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit on Wednesday.

Related Content Full recap of President Biden’s trip to Michigan

The President will be discussing the new infrastructure bill – specifically the expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, supply chains and union jobs.

Biden touted the reduction in carbon emissions with electric vehicles in a White House press release.

Biden last visited the Mitten State on Oct. 5, where he promoted the Build Back Better plan with Michigan Democrats such as Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.