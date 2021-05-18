President Biden to visit Michigan Ford Facility in Dearborn today

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS) In just a few hours President Joe Biden is set to arrive in Metro Detroit at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.



The president’s arrival comes just one day before the automaker is set to roll out its all-new electric F-150 Lighting, and electric vehicles are something the Biden administration is in support of.

President Biden has made electric cars a priority in his purposed infrastructure plan, hoping to dedicate $174 billion towards transitioning the nation to electric vehicles over the next 8 years.



Last month in a statement from the White House, the administration plans to accelerate and deploy electric vehicles and 500,000 charging stations nationwide.

The administration also plans to create good-paying union jobs and enable a clean transportation future. United Auto Workers are set to be producing the vehicle and all production is said to take place here in Michigan.



As we get more on the president’s arrival and his agenda we will keep you updated.

6 News will have a crew on the scene all day and will keep you updated both online and on-air.

